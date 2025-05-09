AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.3%)
CNERGY 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (13.29%)
CPHL 64.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.08%)
FCCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (7.12%)
FFL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.7%)
FLYNG 34.54 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (10%)
HUBC 126.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (6.09%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
MLCF 65.00 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (6.78%)
OGDC 184.35 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (2.76%)
PACE 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (12.53%)
PAEL 40.69 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (9.94%)
PIAHCLA 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.79%)
PIBTL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.18%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.4%)
PPL 137.90 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.54%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
PTC 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
SEARL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.53%)
SSGC 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.34%)
SYM 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.35%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.25%)
TPLP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
TRG 57.03 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (7.34%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.85%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Memes continue: Pakistanis celebrate air dominance over India on social media

BR Life & Style Published May 9, 2025 Updated May 9, 2025 04:25pm
China’s J-10 fighter jets from the People’s Liberation Army Air Force August 1st Aerobatics Team perform during a media demonstration at the Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, November 24, 2015. Photo: Reuters
China’s J-10 fighter jets from the People’s Liberation Army Air Force August 1st Aerobatics Team perform during a media demonstration at the Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, November 24, 2015. Photo: Reuters

As tensions continue to climb between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India, social media users are taking the opportunity to hail Pakistan’s air dominance over India, with a series of memes.

On Wednesday, a Chinese-made J-10 Pakistani jet fighter shot down at least two Indian military planes - one of them a French-made Rafale fighter, marking a potential major milestone for Beijing’s advanced fighter jet.

India, clearly bewildered by this stealth attack, did not acknowledge the loss of any of its planes and instead claimed it carried out successful strikes inside Pakistan.

News outlets are currently poring over the dogfight, and social media posts have been examining the performance of China’s PL-15 air-to-air missile against the Meteor, a radar-guided air-to-air missile produced by European group MBDA.

However, there has been no official confirmation these weapons were used.

The aerial clash is fast becoming a rare opportunity for militaries around the world to study the performance of pilots, fighter jets and air-to-air missiles in active combat, and use that knowledge to prepare their own air forces for battle.

Nevertheless, X provided much levity in the aftermath of the incident, as the hashtag #J10C and #رافیل_ہوا_فیل quickly began trending in Pakistan.

Here are a few memes that caught our attention.

Pakistan and India Pakistan armed forces Indo Pak tensions Chinese defense manufacturing

Comments

200 characters

Memes continue: Pakistanis celebrate air dominance over India on social media

Pakistan’s remittances hit $3.2bn in April, fall 22% MoM

Hajj 2025: flights face delays amid suspension of air operations

Budget FY26: govt formulating tariff rationalisation strategy

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Global investors respond positively to Pakistan’s economic reforms

India suspends IPL 2025 tournament

Gold price per tola declines Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Oil prices gain ahead of Sino-US trade talks

Mari Energies announces first gas discovery at Soho-1 well in Sindh

Pakistan’s steel maker activates 6.4MW solar plant at Karachi plant

Read more stories