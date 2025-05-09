Memes continue: Pakistanis celebrate air dominance over India on social media

As tensions continue to climb between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India, social media users are taking the opportunity to hail Pakistan’s air dominance over India, with a series of memes.

On Wednesday, a Chinese-made J-10 Pakistani jet fighter shot down at least two Indian military planes - one of them a French-made Rafale fighter, marking a potential major milestone for Beijing’s advanced fighter jet.

India, clearly bewildered by this stealth attack, did not acknowledge the loss of any of its planes and instead claimed it carried out successful strikes inside Pakistan.

News outlets are currently poring over the dogfight, and social media posts have been examining the performance of China’s PL-15 air-to-air missile against the Meteor, a radar-guided air-to-air missile produced by European group MBDA.

However, there has been no official confirmation these weapons were used.

The aerial clash is fast becoming a rare opportunity for militaries around the world to study the performance of pilots, fighter jets and air-to-air missiles in active combat, and use that knowledge to prepare their own air forces for battle.

Nevertheless, X provided much levity in the aftermath of the incident, as the hashtag #J10C and #رافیل_ہوا_فیل quickly began trending in Pakistan.

Here are a few memes that caught our attention.