AIRLINK 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
FCCL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 53.75 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.59%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
MLCF 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
OGDC 211.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.45%)
PACE 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
PAEL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.71%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.3%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
PPL 163.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.74%)
PRL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
PTC 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.77%)
SEARL 84.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
SYM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.04%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TRG 61.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.34%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.49%)
BR100 12,963 Increased By 40.2 (0.31%)
BR30 37,145 Increased By 171.6 (0.46%)
KSE100 120,407 Increased By 404 (0.34%)
KSE30 36,544 Increased By 102.4 (0.28%)
Jun 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt launches Rs180mn Skardu International Airport upgrade project

BR Web Desk Published June 20, 2025 Updated June 20, 2025 05:30pm

The government has formally launched the upgrade project of Skardu International Airport, marking a key milestone in strengthening air connectivity and unlocking the economic potential of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The formal launch event took place at a local resort in Skardu, where the joint venture consultancy, comprising Swiss firm Intairplan and its Pakistani partners, presented their strategic roadmap for the airport’s development.

Australian HC team assesses Skardu Int’l Airport

Senior officials from the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) attended the meeting, including the Director Planning & Development, the Additional Director Project Monitoring, Project Director Skardu International Airport, and the Airport Manager Skardu.

Reforms in aviation sector reviewed: PM for further improvement in facilities at airports

Representatives from the local administration, armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholder institutions were also present.

According to officials, the design consultancy for the upgrade has been awarded at a cost of Rs180 million. Construction work is expected to begin within a year, following the completion of the detailed design and PC-1.

Stakeholders expressed unanimous support for the project and commended the PAA’s efforts in positioning Skardu as a hub for international tourism and trade. The project is expected to boost regional development by enhancing air connectivity and enabling broader economic integration.

The Skardu International Airport Upgrade Project is being hailed as a transformative step toward promoting sustainable growth and global accessibility in the mountainous region of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Skardu International Airport PAA Pakistan Airports Authority Skardu airport upgradation

Comments

200 characters

Govt launches Rs180mn Skardu International Airport upgrade project

PM Shehbaz speaks with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

KSE-100 Index closes flat after volatile trading

Budget FY25-26: Finance bill still being discussed, says FBR

SBP injects record high Rs14.3trn in banks for seven days

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Lucky Cement says ‘unidentified flying object’ hit Iraq plant

EU imposes measures to curb ethanol imports from Pakistan

Pakistan signs $4.5bn loans with local banks to ease power sector debt

PIA special flight repatriates 121 stranded Pakistanis from Iran via Baku

Another mild earthquake jolts Karachi

Read more stories