Govt launches Rs180mn Skardu International Airport upgrade project

The government has formally launched the upgrade project of Skardu International Airport, marking a key milestone in strengthening air connectivity and unlocking the economic potential of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The formal launch event took place at a local resort in Skardu, where the joint venture consultancy, comprising Swiss firm Intairplan and its Pakistani partners, presented their strategic roadmap for the airport’s development.

Senior officials from the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) attended the meeting, including the Director Planning & Development, the Additional Director Project Monitoring, Project Director Skardu International Airport, and the Airport Manager Skardu.

Representatives from the local administration, armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholder institutions were also present.

According to officials, the design consultancy for the upgrade has been awarded at a cost of Rs180 million. Construction work is expected to begin within a year, following the completion of the detailed design and PC-1.

Stakeholders expressed unanimous support for the project and commended the PAA’s efforts in positioning Skardu as a hub for international tourism and trade. The project is expected to boost regional development by enhancing air connectivity and enabling broader economic integration.

The Skardu International Airport Upgrade Project is being hailed as a transformative step toward promoting sustainable growth and global accessibility in the mountainous region of Gilgit-Baltistan.