Australian HC team assesses Skardu Int’l Airport

KARACHI: A high-level delegation from the Australian High Commission in Islamabad conducted a comprehensive assessment of Skardu International Airport, evaluating the facility's operational capabilities and safety measures for Australian travellers visiting Pakistan's northern tourism region.

According to the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), the three-member delegation, led by Second Secretary and Consul Scott Gordon Macdonald-Golden, carried out detailed inspections of the airport's infrastructure and emergency response systems.

The visit focused primarily on ensuring adequate safety protocols and support systems are in place for Australian nationals, particularly the growing number of tourists attracted to the scenic northern regions of Pakistan accessible through Skardu.

During their assessment, the delegation conducted thorough tours of both arrival and departure terminals, observing passenger processing procedures and receiving detailed briefings on the airport's emergency preparedness protocols and security arrangements.

The team also evaluated general passenger amenities and facilities. The Australian officials expressed satisfaction with the airport's standards, particularly commending its cleanliness, organizational efficiency, and overall service quality. The positive assessment reflects well on the airport's readiness to handle international travellers safely and efficiently.

Skardu International Airport, managed by PAA, serves as a crucial gateway for tourism development in Pakistan's northern region, PAA spokesman said, adding that the facility is continuing enhancing its capabilities to accommodate both domestic and international passengers as tourism to the area grows.

The inspection visit underscores the importance of maintaining international safety and service standards as Pakistan's tourism sector expands, particularly in remote but increasingly popular destinations like Skardu and the surrounding mountain regions.

Officials from both sides indicated that the assessment would help strengthen cooperation in ensuring the safety and comfort of Australian tourists visiting Pakistan's northern areas, which have become increasingly popular destinations for adventure tourism and mountaineering activities.

