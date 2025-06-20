AIRLINK 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
Gold price per tola falls Rs1,595 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published June 20, 2025 Updated June 20, 2025 06:26pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Friday in line with their fall in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs357,000 after a decline of Rs1,595 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs306,069 after it fell Rs1,368.

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs358,595 after a decline of Rs460 during the day.

The international rate of gold also decreased today. The rate was at $3,356 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $16, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola declined by Rs24 to reach Rs3,796.

