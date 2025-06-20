Gold price per tola falls Rs1,595 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Friday in line with their fall in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs357,000 after a decline of Rs1,595 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs306,069 after it fell Rs1,368.

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs358,595 after a decline of Rs460 during the day.

The international rate of gold also decreased today. The rate was at $3,356 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $16, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola declined by Rs24 to reach Rs3,796.