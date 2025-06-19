Gold prices drop Rs460 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Thursday in line with their fall in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs358,595 after a decline of Rs460 during the day.

Meanwhile, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs307,437 after it fell Rs394, according to the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs383,055 after a decline of Rs2,245 during the day.

The international rate of gold also decreased on Thursday. The rate was at $3,372 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $6, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs58 to reach Rs3,820.