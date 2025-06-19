Nawaz Sharif IT City project: CM reviews progress

LAHORE: World’s leading international IT companies have shown interest in investing in Nawaz Sharif IT City project.

This was stated in a special meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here today, to review the progress on the Nawaz Sharif IT City project.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for faster, more effective, and essential steps to ensure the timely establishment and operationalization of the Nawaz Sharif IT City.

During the meeting Central Business District CEO Imran Amin said that, 23 major IT companies are ready to set up operations within the Silicon Block of the IT City.

The Nawaz Sharif IT City became the first institution in Punjab being approved by the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) which gave a formal approval for the establishment of NSIT Silicon Block.

It was further apprised in the meeting, world’s renowned international IT groups have expressed their keen interest in the Nawaz Sharif IT City project. As many as 23 well known IT companies are willing to establish their institutions in the Nawaz Sharif IT City Silicon Block. Plots have also been acquired for the establishment of institutions or offices in this regard. It was further informed that world’s renowned Imperial College of London will establish a medical college and hospital in collaboration with Novecare.

NetCol will establish Pakistan’s first comprehensive IT university in the Nawaz Sharif IT City. Roots Group will enter into a joint venture with the British University of Warwick.

Similarly, renowned companies namely DataFort and Mari-Tech will also jointly build Tier 3 and Tier 4 data centres. Data Rocks has expressed their interest in establishing Punjab’s first FTA-approved lab. CEO CBD Imran Amin gave a detailed briefing on the progress being made on the projects.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stressed the need for taking more effective, swift and necessary steps for the establishment of Nawaz Sharif IT City project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025