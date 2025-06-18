Trump won’t say if US will strike Iran, but says it’s ‘late to be talking’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to answer reporters’ questions on whether the U.S. was planning to strike Iran or its nuclear facilities, and said the Iranians had reached out but he feels “it’s very late to be talking.”

“There’s a big difference between now and a week ago,” Trump told reporters outside the White House. “Nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

Trump said that Iran had proposed to come for talks at the White House. He did not provide details. He described Iran as totally defenseless, with no air defense whatsoever.