Under Israeli attack, Iran has ‘legitimate’ right to self-defence: Erdogan

AFP Published June 18, 2025

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday Iran had the “legitimate” right to defend itself in the face of Israel’s ongoing bombing campaign, now in its sixth day.

“It is a very natural, legitimate and legal right for Iran to defend itself against Israel’s thuggery and state terrorism,” the Turkish leader said, a day after referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “the biggest threat to the security of the region”.

The long-range blitz began early Friday, when Israel launched a massive bombing campaign that prompted Iran to hit back with missiles and drones, including hypersonic missiles.

“These attacks were organised while the Iranian nuclear negotiations were taking place,” Erdogan said.

“Israel, which possesses nuclear weapons and does not recognise any international rules.. did not wait for the negotiations to end, but carried out a terrorist act without waiting for the result,” he added.

Russia warns US not to help Israel militarily against Iran

Iran says at least 224 people have been killed in the Israeli attacks, which have targeted nuclear and military facilities, while Iranian fire on Israel has claimed at least 24 lives and and wounded hundreds more, Netanyahu’s office said.

“We are closely following Israel’s terrorist attacks on Iran. All our institutions are on high alert regarding the possible effects of these attacks on Turkiye,” Erdogan said.

“We are making preparations for every kind of scenario,” he said.

“Nobody should dare to test us.”

On Monday, Erdogan said he had ordered the defence industry to increase production of medium and long-range missiles to “increase its level of deterrence” in light of the air war between Israel and Iran.

