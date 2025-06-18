AIRLINK 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.03%)
K-Electric, K-Solar say partnered with Huawei Technologies for ‘smart energy solutions’

BR Web Desk Published June 18, 2025

K-Electric (KE) and K-Solar – a wholly-owned subsidiary of KE – has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Huawei Technologies, with an aim to jointly develop innovative energy technologies across Pakistan, according to a KE statement on Wednesday.

The collaboration will focus on three key areas: utility-scale and industrial-level battery energy storage systems (BESS), electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, and the development of microgrids, it added.

As per details, the MoU would set a framework for cooperative feasibility assessments, technology sharing, and pilot implementations that “support Pakistan’s transition toward a cleaner and smarter energy landscape”.

“This partnership aligns with our broader investment strategy and sustainability roadmap while building resilience into the energy value chain through diversified, tech-enabled assets. We believe innovation is essential to securing Pakistan’s energy future,” said Muhammad Aamir Ghaziani, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) KE and Chairman K-Solar.

“Huawei is proud to partner with K-Electric and K-Solar to enable intelligent energy systems in Pakistan,” said Kevin Jin Yu, Managing Director Digital Power Huawei Pakistan. “By combining our global leadership in smart infrastructure and K-Electric’s on-ground energy expertise, we aim to co-create scalable, secure, and sustainable energy solutions that drive the country’s green transformation.”

K-Electric turns to startups to help solve Pakistan’s energy woes—will it work?

Fahd Khawaja, CEO K-Solar, while sharing his views on the occasion, said, “Together with Huawei, we will leverage cutting-edge global technology to bring efficient, reliable, and sustainable battery energy storage solutions to industrial users across the country.”

