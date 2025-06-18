AIRLINK 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.03%)
BOP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.58%)
FCCL 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.99%)
FFL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-5.19%)
HUBC 133.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
MLCF 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.11%)
OGDC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.4%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PAEL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.7%)
PIAHCLA 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-7.72%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.3%)
POWER 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PPL 164.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.8%)
PRL 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.33%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.11%)
SEARL 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-3.46%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
SYM 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.27%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.67%)
TPLP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.64%)
TRG 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
BR100 12,977 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.08%)
BR30 37,256 Decreased By -727.2 (-1.91%)
KSE100 120,466 Decreased By -1505.1 (-1.23%)
KSE30 36,506 Decreased By -406.8 (-1.1%)
Jun 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ brings fans back to dangerous dinosaur realm

Reuters Published June 18, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Scarlett Johansson’s role in “Jurassic World: Rebirth” made her recall her earliest memories of the dinosaur film franchise.

The “Black Widow” actor recalled seeing the first “Jurassic Park” film at the movie theater when she was 10 years old.

“It imprinted on me very deeply,” she told Reuters at the London premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

“For the next three decades, I was like, I would have done anything to be in a Jurassic movie in any capacity,” she added.

The franchise, created by author Michael Crichton, has spawned several films, merchandising deals and video games.

Netflix to stream French TV content in world first

“Jurassic World: Rebirth,” directed by Gareth Edwards, follows a team of specialists that embarks on an expedition to a forbidden island, home to a research facility for the original “Jurassic Park”.

Some of the specialists include Johansson and “Bridgerton” actor Jonathan Bailey, who must obtain DNA samples from three dinosaurs to achieve a life-saving medical breakthrough.

The Universal Pictures film arrives in theaters on July 2.

For Rupert Friend, who also plays one of the specialists, this installment in the franchise is exhilarating.

“I love adventure. I love being taken on a ride where you don’t know what’s going to happen. I love the unknown. I love risk,” he said.

For well-known science fiction director, Edwards, the pressure for the film to succeed did not hit until he arrived at the premiere.

“It’s all front and centre here. It feels a bit weird, to be honest. I can’t quite get my head around it,” the “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” director added.

Scarlett Johansson Black Widow Jurassic World: Rebirth

Comments

200 characters

‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ brings fans back to dangerous dinosaur realm

Power sector: federal cabinet approves Rs1.275trn bank loan to cut circular debt

Fed keeps rates unchanged, sees two cuts in 2025 but less easing in later years

Pakistan secures $1 billion financing facility with ADB-backed guarantee

IMF agreed to spare agriculture sector from taxes, says PM Shehbaz

Foreign ministry denies Pakistan-Iran border closure reports

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 1,500 points

India’s Modi maintains there was no US mediation in ceasefire with Pakistan

PIA resumes Lahore-Paris flights after 5 years

Digital sales tax stays with provinces, solar GST cut to 10%: Dar

Iran’s Khamenei rejects Trump’s call for unconditional surrender

Read more stories