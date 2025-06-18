‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ brings fans back to dangerous dinosaur realm

LONDON: Scarlett Johansson’s role in “Jurassic World: Rebirth” made her recall her earliest memories of the dinosaur film franchise.

The “Black Widow” actor recalled seeing the first “Jurassic Park” film at the movie theater when she was 10 years old.

“It imprinted on me very deeply,” she told Reuters at the London premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

“For the next three decades, I was like, I would have done anything to be in a Jurassic movie in any capacity,” she added.

The franchise, created by author Michael Crichton, has spawned several films, merchandising deals and video games.

“Jurassic World: Rebirth,” directed by Gareth Edwards, follows a team of specialists that embarks on an expedition to a forbidden island, home to a research facility for the original “Jurassic Park”.

Some of the specialists include Johansson and “Bridgerton” actor Jonathan Bailey, who must obtain DNA samples from three dinosaurs to achieve a life-saving medical breakthrough.

The Universal Pictures film arrives in theaters on July 2.

For Rupert Friend, who also plays one of the specialists, this installment in the franchise is exhilarating.

“I love adventure. I love being taken on a ride where you don’t know what’s going to happen. I love the unknown. I love risk,” he said.

For well-known science fiction director, Edwards, the pressure for the film to succeed did not hit until he arrived at the premiere.

“It’s all front and centre here. It feels a bit weird, to be honest. I can’t quite get my head around it,” the “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” director added.