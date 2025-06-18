AIRLINK 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.03%)
Netflix to stream French TV content in world first

AFP Published June 18, 2025

PARIS: US streaming service Netflix said Wednesday it had struck a deal to livestream TV channels operated by France’s TF1 group and offer on-demand access to its content, its first such deal with a major traditional broadcaster anywhere in the world.

Netflix set to launch third themed venue in Las Vegas

The service will launch in summer 2026, Netflix’s co-chief-executive Greg Peters told AFP ahead of Wednesday’s statement, while declining to name any of the financial or other details of the tie-up with TF1.

