Pakistan’s Interloop expands global footprint with acquisition of Bonnie Doon brand

Textile Hub B.V., an associate company of Interloop Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest textile exporters, has acquired the global rights to the Bonnie Doon brand, a well-established legwear label.

The acquisition includes all related global trademarks, inventory, and e-commerce infrastructure, marking a strategic expansion move by the company, Interloop said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to inform that Textile Hub B.V., an Associate Company of Interloop Limited, has acquired the Bonnie Doom brand, an established and reputable legwear label, from Bonnie Doon B.V. This acquisition encompasses the global trademarks for the brand Bonnie Doon®, along with associated inventory and e-commerce infrastructure,” read the notice.

Bonnie Doon is originally an American sock brand, founded in 1957 by Alex Lee Wallau, the company’s website reads. “Since 1969, the brand has been introduced to the Dutch and European markets.”

Additionally, BonnieDoon® is also renowned for its design and production of private labels and custom-made legwear.

Meanwhile, Interloop, established in 1992, is a vertically integrated, multi-category company that manufactures hosiery, denim, knitted apparel and activewear. In addition, it produces yarn for textile customers. It is also one of the largest exporting firms in Pakistan and among the largest listed companies on the PSX.

All of its plants are located in the province of Punjab.

As per the consolidated financial results for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, Interloop earned a consolidated revenue of Rs130,541 million, showing a 14.3% increase from the corresponding period of last year. However, the net profit fell by 78.4% from Rs13,987 million to Rs3,028 million.