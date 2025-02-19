AIRLINK 188.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.35%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.75 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.27%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.22%)
FLYNG 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
HUBC 132.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (17.02%)
KOSM 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (10.26%)
MLCF 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.09%)
OGDC 204.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.6%)
PACE 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.96%)
PAEL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIAHCLA 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
PIBTL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.57%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.13%)
SEARL 98.77 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.25%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SSGC 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.51%)
SYM 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.64%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (9.59%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance ILP (Interloop Limited) 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.4%

Pakistan’s textile giant Interloop sees 70% profit drop in 2QFY25

BR Web Desk Published 19 Feb, 2025 03:18pm

Despite higher sales, Interloop Limited (ILP), one of Pakistan’s largest textile exporters, saw its profit reduce massively by over 70% to Rs1.15 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company registered a consolidated profit of Rs3.81 billion in the same period last year (SPLY), according to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

Earnings per share (EPS) decreased to Re0.82 in the period under review compared to Rs2.72 in SPLY.

The decline in profit comes on the back of the high cost of sales and operating expenses incurred during the quarter.

During the period, the textile giant’s net sales surged by nearly 26% to Rs44.6 billion during 2QFY25, compared to Rs35.45 billion recorded in the prior year.

Despite higher sales, textile giant Interloop’s profit down 94% in 1QFY25

Despite higher sales, Interloop saw its gross profit lowered to Rs8.95 billion in 2QFY25, down by over 9%. Resultantly, the company’s profit margin decreased to 20.1%, as compared to 27.9% in SPLY owing to higher costs.

On the other hand, the company’s operating expenses rose nearly 21% year-on-year, to Rs4.88 billion in 2QFY25.

The textile exporter’s profit from operations lowered to Rs4.35 billion, as compared to Rs6.92 billion in SPPLY, registering a decline of over 37%.

The company saw its cost of finance inched up to Rs2.7 billion in 2QFY25, an increase of 4%.

Consequently, profit before tax clocked in at Rs1.65 billion in 2QFY25, as compared to Rs4.32 billion in SPLY, a decrease of 62%.

Established in 1992, Interloop was listed on the country’s stock exchange in 2019.

The company is a vertically integrated, multi-category company that manufactures hosiery, denim, knitted apparel and activewear. In addition, it produces yarn for textile customers. It is also one of the largest exporting firms in Pakistan and among the largest listed companies on PSX.

All of its plants are located in the province of Punjab.

textile sector EPS companies listed on PSX financial results Interloop Limited PSX notice Interloop

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s textile giant Interloop sees 70% profit drop in 2QFY25

ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan in control as Haris Rauf removes Daryl Mitchell for 10

PSX extends buying rally as KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Pakistan calls for UN support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan

COAS Munir visits UK to attend Regional Stabilization Conference

Gold hits record high in Pakistan, hits Rs308,000 per tola

Gunmen kill seven bus passengers in Balochistan’s Barkhan

UBL posts Rs75.8bn profit in 2024, up 34% YoY

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to boost economic cooperation, trade

Read more stories