Two more bodies of Libya boat tragedy arrive

LAHORE: Another two bodies of Pakistan nationals who lost their lives in a tragic boat accident off the eastern coast of Libya, arrived at Lahore Airport on Sunday.

The incident occurred during the night between April 12 and 13, when a migrant boat capsized near Libya’s eastern shoreline.

The victims were identified as Sufyan and Nadeem Ahmed, residents of Gujranwala.

State Minister for Public Affairs Rana Mubashir Hussain and Member Punjab Assembly Mian Imran Javed received the bodies at the Lahore Airport cargo department. Later, bodies were handed over to the grieving families. Prayers were also offered for the departed souls.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Mubashir Hussain expressed deep sorrow and grief, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families. “We are making strict laws against those who play with the lives of people. Some culprits had been arrested while the rest have yet to be caught.”

