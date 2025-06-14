Iran confirms limited damage at Iran’s Fordow nuclear site, atomic body says

Iran confirmed that its Fordow nuclear facility sustained limited damage following recent attacks, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Saturday, citing a spokesperson for the country’s atomic energy organisation.

Two deputy commanders at Iranian armed forces’ general staff killed in Israeli attacks, state media reports

“There has been limited damage to some areas at the Fordow enrichment site,” state atomic energy agency spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi said. “We had already moved a significant part of the equipment and materials out, and there was no extensive damage and there are no contamination concerns.”