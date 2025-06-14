World
Two deputy commanders at Iranian armed forces’ general staff killed in Israeli attacks, state media reports
CAIRO: Two deputy commanders at the Iranian armed forces’ general staff were killed in Israeli attacks, Iranian state media reported on Saturday.
It was unclear when the two commanders were killed but their deaths were announced on Saturday.
Iran vows to continue strikes against Israel, US bases, military officials say
Israel’s attacks on Iran since Friday have killed at least 78 people, including senior military officials, in what are Israel’s biggest attacks ever against Iran.
