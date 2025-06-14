AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
Budget 2025-26

Anomalies in Finance Bill: FBR forms two committees

Sohail Sarfraz Published June 14, 2025 Updated June 14, 2025 09:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has formed two anomaly committees to identify and remove the technical and legal anomalies in the Finance Bill 2025.

According to two notifications issued by the FBR on Friday, Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue/Secretary Revenue Division has been pleased to constitute an Anomaly Committee in order to identify and remove the technical and legal anomalies in the Finance Bill 2025.

Chairman Ehsan Malik, CEO of the Pakistan Business Council, will chair the Business Anomaly Committee while Wajid Ali, Member (Customs-Policy), FBR and Dr. Najeeb Ahmad Memon, Member (IR-Policy), FBR will be co chair the committee.

Finance Bill: FPCCI demands withdrawal of anti-business measures

The members of the committee include Atif Ikram Sheikh, President, FPCCI, Mian Abuzar Shad, President, LCCI, Lahore, Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, President, KCCI, Karachi Fazal Moqeem Khan, President, Sarhad Chamber, Peshawar, Muhammad Ayub Maryani, President, Quetta Chamber, Quetta, Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President, Islamabad Chamber, Rehan Naseem, President, Faisalabad Chamber, Sohail Pasha, Chairman, Pakistan Textile Exporters Association PTEA Faisalabad, Abdul Aleem Aleem, CE/Secretary General, OICCI.

The technical Anomaly Committee will be chaired by Asif Haroon, AF Fergusons & Co. Karachi while Dr Najeeb Ahmad Memon, Member (IR-Policy), FBR and Wajid Ali, Member (Customs-Policy), FBR shall be Co-Chairperson of committee.

The members of committee includes Anwar Kashif Mumtaz, President, Pakistan Tax Bar Association, Karachi, Rubina Ather, National Tariff Commission, Muhammad Ashfaq, Joint Secretary, Commerce Division, Ghulam Mustafa Qazi, President, ICMAP, Habib Fakhruddin CA, Rawalpindi, Abdul Qadir Memon, former Patron-in-Chief, APTBA, Asif Ali, former President, Balochistan Tax Bar & SVP P, Advocate Muhammad Azam, SVP, PTA, Peshawar, Muhammad Raza, AF Ferguson & Co. Karachi and Khalid Mehmood, KPMG.

