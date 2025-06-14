Fourth quarter tranche disbursement via retail network: BISP holds meeting with partner banks

ISLAMABAD: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) held a high-level strategic coordination meeting with partner banks to review and finalize preparations for the upcoming fourth quarter tranche disbursement through its newly adopted retail network model.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Secretary BISP, Dr. Tahir Noor, and attended by representatives of all partner banks, along with zonal directors (south and north) and the deputy director BISP.

The shift from campsite disbursements to a retail network approach was made in response to the ongoing nationwide heat wave, aiming to protect beneficiaries—especially women—from extreme weather and long wait times at outdoor payment campsites.

The meeting focused on ensuring a timely, transparent, and efficient delivery of financial assistance across the country.

The discussions covered key operational areas such as system readiness, biometric verification, cash availability at retail points, grievance redressal, and real-time monitoring.

Dr Tahir Noor stressed the need for strong coordination among all stakeholders to uphold service standards and ensure a seamless disbursement experience.

He emphasized minimizing delays, enhancing transparency, and improving the overall beneficiary experience.

The partner banks presented their readiness plans and outlined measures taken to expand retail capacity, streamline transactions, and ensure uninterrupted services during the disbursement phase.

All parties reaffirmed their commitment to effective implementation and timely disbursement of payments, supporting BISP’s broader mission of financial inclusion and social protection for vulnerable women beneficiaries.