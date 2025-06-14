AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-14

NA unanimously adopts resolution against Israel

Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad Published June 14, 2025

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly, Friday, passed a unanimous resolution, strongly condemning the unjustified and illegitimate aggression by Israel against Iran, causing grave loss of lives and property to the Iranian people.

The resolution moved by Syed Naveed Qamar of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the house for passage. The House passed the resolution unanimously.

According to the resolution, “This House notes with utter disgust and dismay that the strikes carried in the dark hours of June 13, 2025 is not only a serious violation of the sovereignty and integrity of a United Nations Member state but it also clearly contravenes the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.”

“This House warns that such continued blatant acts of aggression by Israel have brought not only the Middle East but the entire world into serious dangers, the consequence of which shall entirely rest on Isreal.

The resolution further says, “Iran has a right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations (UN) Charter.”

“The House reiterates that Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with the Government, Parliament and the people of the Islamic Iran and prays for those who lost their lives in this attack,” the resolution says.

“The House called upon the government to immediately call for a meeting of the UN Security Council and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss, condemn and bring an immediate halt to the aggression in Iran.”

The opposition and treasury members of the Lower House of the parliament raised a united voice against Israel’s aggression against Iran and urged the international community to intervene and help de-escalate the situation.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain said Israel’s acts of aggression were a grave threat to global peace.

“After brutal attacks on Palestine, Israel has now targeted Iran, in a blatant violation of international law,” he said. Expressing solidarity with the Iranian people, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan also strongly condemned the Israeli’s attack on Iran and termed it as a threat to stability of the region. He said that the world is watching in silence as war crimes are being committed. He urged the government and the United Nations to take decisive action.

Former Prime Minister and senior PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf strongly condemned the Israel’s attack on Iran and called on the Muslim Ummah, the United Nations, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take practical steps to halt Israeli aggression and support Iran.

Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza labelled Israel a terrorist state, urging that international legal proceedings be initiated against the Israeli prime minister at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for crimes against humanity.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)leader Syed Hafeezuddin reiterated support for Iran and condemned Israel for its continuous targeting of innocent civilians, asserting that Pakistan must back Iran at all forums.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has also strongly condemned the unprovoked and shameful military aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The speaker termed the attacks a blatant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and a serious breach of the United Nations Charter and established principles of international law. He said that such reckless provocations could compromise not only regional peace but also global stability.

The speaker urged the United Nations and the international community to take immediate and meaningful steps to cease this aggression and hold the perpetrators, Israel, accountable.

