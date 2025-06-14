AIRLINK 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-2.32%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.84%)
CPHL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-3.6%)
FCCL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.71%)
FFL 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
FLYNG 54.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-5.72%)
HUBC 136.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.08%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.56%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.5%)
OGDC 208.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.49%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.9%)
PAEL 41.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-4.14%)
PIAHCLA 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.49%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.56%)
POWER 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.97%)
PPL 166.66 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-2.53%)
PRL 32.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-3.97%)
PTC 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.31%)
SEARL 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-3.7%)
SSGC 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.24%)
SYM 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
TPLP 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.15%)
TRG 63.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.45%)
WAVESAPP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Markets Print 2025-06-14

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 13, 2025).
Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2025 06:04am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 13, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                122,143.57
High:                     123,058.06
Low:                       121,604.6
Net Change:                 1,949.55
Volume (000):                238,192
Value (000):              19,791,212
Makt Cap (000)         3,652,481,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,814.19
NET CH                    (-) 215.84
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,509.01
NET CH                    (-) 275.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 36,417.30
NET CH                    (-) 464.59
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,355.69
NET CH                     (+) 15.09
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,610.90
NET CH                    (-) 163.83
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  2,902.99
NET CH                     (-) 60.59
------------------------------------
As on:                13- JUNE -2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

