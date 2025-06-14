KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 13, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 122,143.57 High: 123,058.06 Low: 121,604.6 Net Change: 1,949.55 Volume (000): 238,192 Value (000): 19,791,212 Makt Cap (000) 3,652,481,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,814.19 NET CH (-) 215.84 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,509.01 NET CH (-) 275.45 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 36,417.30 NET CH (-) 464.59 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,355.69 NET CH (+) 15.09 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,610.90 NET CH (-) 163.83 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 2,902.99 NET CH (-) 60.59 ------------------------------------ As on: 13- JUNE -2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025