BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 13, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 122,143.57
High: 123,058.06
Low: 121,604.6
Net Change: 1,949.55
Volume (000): 238,192
Value (000): 19,791,212
Makt Cap (000) 3,652,481,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,814.19
NET CH (-) 215.84
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,509.01
NET CH (-) 275.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 36,417.30
NET CH (-) 464.59
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,355.69
NET CH (+) 15.09
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,610.90
NET CH (-) 163.83
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 2,902.99
NET CH (-) 60.59
------------------------------------
As on: 13- JUNE -2025
====================================
