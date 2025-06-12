AIRLINK 155.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.47%)
Markets

Gold prices per tola gains Rs4,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 12 Jun, 2025 04:04pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Thursday in line with their surge in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs356,900 after it gained Rs4,000 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA),10-gram gold was sold at Rs305,984 after it gained Rs3,430.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs352,900 after it gained Rs600 during the day.

The international rate of gold also surged on Thursday. The rate was at $3,375 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $30, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs3,745.

