Sindh govt presents Rs1.02trn Annual Development Programme for FY2025-26

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while unveiling the annual budget in the assembly, presented the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the fiscal year 2025-26 with a total outlay of Rs1.02 trillion.

The provincial ADP is set at Rs520 billion, complemented by district ADP, foreign project assistance (FPA), and federal PSDP grants.

“This ambitious development plan focuses on rehabilitation, infrastructure, social services, and sustainable growth across the province,” the CM House said in a statement.

Highlights of ADP 2025-26

Provincial ADP: Rs520 billion

District ADP: Rs55 billion

Foreign Project Assistance: Rs366.72 billion

Federal PSDP: Rs76.28 billion

The ADP and the development portfolio focus on the rehabilitation of flood damaged schools and infrastructure to enhance education access, upgradation of healthcare facilities for improved service delivery, promotion of climate-resilient agriculture and irrigation system restoration, and provision of clean drinking water and sanitation to improve public health.

Key highlights of Pakistan budget for 2025-26

It also includes strengthening road connectivity and urban infrastructure, including mass transit and safe city projects in Karachi, implementation of green energy initiatives and renewable energy projects, poverty alleviation through nutrition support, community infrastructure, and low-cost housing.

Ongoing and new schemes

The ADP includes 3,642 schemes with Rs400.5 billion allocated - 82.6% for 3,161 ongoing projects and 17.4% for 481 new initiatives. Special development initiatives have been allocated Rs119.5 billion.

Sector-wise allocations

Education: Rs102.8 billion

Health: Rs45.4 billion

Irrigation: Rs84 billion

Local government: Rs132 billion

Works & services: Rs143 billion

Energy (including Thar coal and renewable): Rs36.3 billion

Agriculture, livestock, fisheries: Rs22.5 billion

Transport and mass transit: Rs59.7 billion

Development Strategy

The government emphasises completing ongoing projects by allocating 80% of the budget to them, while 20% is reserved for new schemes.

“Special priority is given to flood rehabilitation, energy initiatives, Karachi city projects, and sustainable development goals like clean water and sanitation,” the CM House said.

Implementation and monitoring

“The Planning & Development Department will fast-track approval of SDG-related projects, with strict financial release strategies to ensure timely completion.”

Sindh government also plans to extend the plan period of schemes expiring in June 2025 by one year to maintain continuity.