Airlines suspend flights after Israel strikes

Israel launching widescale strikes against Iran has prompted international airlines to halt flights to the region.

Below are some of the airlines that have cancelled their flights to and from the region:

Aegean airlines

Greece’s Aegean Airlines has cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv scheduled for Friday, June 13, it said.

Airbaltic

Latvia’s airBaltic said that all flights to and from Tel Aviv until 23 June have been cancelled.

Aeroflot

Russia’s Aeroflot said that it had cancelled flights between Moscow and Tehran, and made changes to other routes in the Middle East after Israeli strikes on Iran.

Air France-KLM

Air-France said that it had suspended its flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

KLM has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until at least July 1, Dutch news agency ANP reported.

Air India

Air India said that multiple flights were either being diverted or returning to their origin.

Ajet

Turkish Airlines subsidiary AJet has cancelled flights to Iran, Iraq and Jordan until Monday morning, an AJet source said.

The source said that AJet will operate flights to Lebanon only during daylight hours. It plans to operate flights to elsewhere in the Middle East including flying over Iraq without using the affected airspace, the source added.

Delta air lines

Travel to, from, or through Tel Aviv, may be impacted between June 12-June 30, the U.S. carrier said on its website.

El Al Israel airlines

El Al Israel Airlines said that it had suspended flights to and from Israel.

Etihad airways

Etihad Airways said that it had cancelled two flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv and delayed the departure of four others.

Emirates

Emirates said that it had cancelled flights to and from Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iran.

Flydubai

Flydubai said that it had suspended flights to Amman,Beirut, Damascus, Iran and Israel.

ITA airways

ITA Airways said that it will extend the suspension of Tel Aviv flights until July 31.

Lufthansa group

Lufthansa said that it had suspended all flights to and from Tehran. The German airline added that it would also avoid Iranian, Iraqi and Israeli airspace for now.

Qatar airways

Qatar Airways said that it had cancelled flights to and from Iraq, and Iran.

Ryanair

Ryanair said that it had cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until August 31.

Tarom

Romania’s flag carrier said it had suspended all commercial flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut and Amman until Monday, June 16.

Wizz air

Wizz Air said that it had cancelled a number of flights scheduled to fly over areas affected by regional tensions in the Middle East.