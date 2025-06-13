Israel’s attack on Iran: Pakistan says airspace operating as per routine

Pakistan said on Friday its airspace continued to be utilised effectively and without disruption amid tensions following Israel’s attack on Iran.

In a statement, Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said that international flights were transiting through Pakistan’s airspace as per routine, with no reported obstacles or interruptions.

“The increased volume of air traffic is being managed efficiently through a coordinated and professional approach. International overflights are being facilitated smoothly, without delay or restriction,” it said.

“The Pakistan Airports Authority remains fully committed to ensuring the continuity, safety, and security of all flight operations through effective airspace management and close coordination with relevant stakeholders.”

The notification by the authority comes after Israel said it targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders on Friday at the start of what it warned would be a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.

Iranian state television reported that Hossein Salami, the chief of the elite Revolutionary Guards corps, had been killed and the unit’s headquarters in Tehran had been hit. Several children had been killed in a strike on a residential area in the capital, it said.

Iran said it was planning to ‘give a harsh response’ to the attack, an Iranian security source told Reuters.

“The response to the Israeli attack will be harsh and decisive,” the official said, adding that details of Iran’s retaliation “are being discussed at the highest levels” when asked whether the attack would be imminent.