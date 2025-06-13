AIRLINK 152.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.77%)
World

Iran says no radiation increase at nuclear site after Israel strikes: IAEA

AFP Published 13 Jun, 2025 11:18am

VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog said on Friday that Iranian authorities told it that no increase in radiation levels have been observed at the Natanz uranium enrichment site following Israeli strikes.

“Iranian authorities have informed the IAEA… that no increase in radiation levels has been observed at the Natanz site,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a post on X, after earlier confirming that the facility was “among targets” of the strikes.

Israel strikes Iran nuclear facilities, missile factories

It added that Iran’s only nuclear power plant in the southern port city of Bushehr had not been targeted.

IAEA UN nuclear watchdog Israeli strikes Israeli military strikes Natanz site Natanz uranium enrichment

