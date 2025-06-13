AIRLINK 152.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.77%)
Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace

AFP Published 13 Jun, 2025 01:38pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

AMMAN: Jordan’s military said it intercepted drones and missiles that had violated the kingdom’s airspace on Friday, after Iran vowed there would be “no limits” in its response to Israeli attacks.

“Royal Air Force aircraft and air defence systems intercepted on Friday morning a number of missiles and drones that entered Jordanian airspace,” a military statement said.

Air raid sirens sounded in the Jordanian capital after Israel’s attack on Iran, while the public security directorate urged people to stay at home.

“Adhere to the guidelines and stay in your homes,” said an announcement on loudspeakers in Amman.

Israel strikes Iran nuclear facilities, missile factories

Jordan had earlier said it would not allow its airspace to be violated and vowed not to become a “battleground” in any regional conflict.

In October 2024, Jordan intercepted multiple drones and missiles fired by Iran at Israel.

“Jordan has not and will not allow any violation of its airspace, reaffirming that the Kingdom will not be a battleground for any conflict,” government spokesperson Mohammad Momani told AFP.

The government meanwhile condemned Israel’s attack, with foreign ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah warning of “the consequences of such escalatory actions”.

Jordan also called the attack “a blatant violation of the sovereignty of a United Nations member state and a clear breach of international law and the UN Charter”.

