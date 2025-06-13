AIRLINK 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.31%)
CPHL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.26%)
FCCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.45%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-6.05%)
HUBC 137.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.47%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.47%)
KOSM 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
MLCF 82.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
OGDC 209.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.3%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
PAEL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.82%)
PIAHCLA 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
POWER 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.99%)
PPL 167.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-2.22%)
PRL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.55%)
PTC 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.61%)
SEARL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-3.11%)
SSGC 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TPLP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TRG 63.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.14%)
WAVESAPP 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.5%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.53%)
BR100 13,027 Decreased By -218 (-1.65%)
BR30 37,710 Decreased By -761.2 (-1.98%)
KSE100 122,221 Decreased By -1872.6 (-1.51%)
KSE30 36,979 Decreased By -557.6 (-1.49%)
Jun 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil spike, risk off on Middle East flare up may drag Indian rupee past 86/USD

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2025 08:06am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to slip past 86 to the U.S. dollar at the open on Friday, hit by surging oil prices and sliding risk assets after Israel attacked targets in Iran.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated a open in the 86.02 to 86.10 range, versus 85.60 in the previous session.

Brent crude soared 11%, U.S. equity futures plunged 1.8% and safe-haven demand boosted the struggling dollar.

“The real concern for the rupee isn’t just today’s oil spike - it’s the risk of a sustained rally if Middle East tensions deepen,” a currency trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

According to the trader, the 86.00 to 86.10 zone is a major support for the rupee, though he warned that defending it “will be challenging”.

Indian rupee ends a tad lower, hurt by corporate dollar bids, outflows

Israel said it targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders on Friday, warning that it marked the beginning of a sustained campaign aimed at preventing Tehran from building an atomic weapon.

Another report suggested that explosions were heard northeast of Iran’s capital Tehran.

The strikes by Israel came amid mounting tensions over U.S. efforts to halt Iran’s production of atomic bomb materials.

“Markets will carefully assess the risk of escalation,” DBS Research said in a note.

Safe-haven demand lifted the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc and helped the dollar index recover to the 98 handle. The 10-year U.S. yield dropped despite the jump in oil.

Brent crude is potentially headed for its biggest one-day rise in over three years.

Oil is a major component of India’s import bill. A $10 barrel increase in crude can widen the current account deficit by up to 0.4% of GDP, economists estimate, and can add up to 35 basis points to headline consumer inflation.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Oil spike, risk off on Middle East flare up may drag Indian rupee past 86/USD

Selling pressure at PSX as geopolitical tensions flare after Israeli strike on Iran

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Iranian state media confirms killing of Revolutionary Guards chief in Israeli strike

Oil jumps more than 7% as Israel strikes Iran, rattling investors

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt eyes $2bn loan to boost reserves

Tariff cuts to cause Rs200bn revenue loss

Long-term industrial policy on the anvil

Rs3.743bn spent on security of Reko Diq project

Securities’ auction procedures: SBP unveils changes

ECC rejects MTT-WOP over flawed financial assumptions

Read more stories