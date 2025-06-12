AIRLINK 160.80 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (2.78%)
BOP 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
CPHL 90.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
FCCL 47.28 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
FFL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
FLYNG 60.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.4%)
HUBC 141.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.83%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KOSM 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
MLCF 85.59 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.11%)
OGDC 217.89 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.2%)
PACE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.89%)
PIAHCLA 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
PPL 175.50 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.65%)
PRL 33.71 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.57%)
PTC 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.92%)
SEARL 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
SSGC 43.80 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (6.47%)
SYM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
TPLP 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 65.75 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.11%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.17%)
BR100 13,465 Increased By 141.9 (1.07%)
BR30 39,362 Increased By 438 (1.13%)
KSE100 125,910 Increased By 1557.2 (1.25%)
KSE30 38,102 Increased By 469.9 (1.25%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee likely to be buoyed by Fed cut bets, softer US trade signals

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2025 10:58am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open marginally higher on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar following further signs that U.S. President Donald Trump is taking a conciliatory approach on tariffs and on rising expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated an open in the 85.42-85.44 range, versus 85.51 in the previous session.

The dollar index fell 0.5% on Wednesday and extended losses in the Asia session on Thursday. The decline lifted regional currencies, with most Asian units rising between 0.1% and 0.4%.

The dip in USD/INR at the open may “at best” extend to the 85.30–85.35 zone, a currency trader at a state-run bank said. A move below that zone would mark a significant victory for rupee bulls, he added.

The trader’s remarks come against the backdrop of relatively range-bound trading in the Indian currency over recent sessions.

Indian rupee set for calm open amid yuan watch, two-sided flows

Trade and fed weigh on the dollar

Expectations of cooing trade tensions and potential Fed rate cuts kept the dollar under pressure. Trump said on Wednesday he would be willing to extend a July 8 deadline for completing trade talks with countries before higher U.S. tariffs are imposed.

Further, Trump said that a deal to get the fragile truce in the U.S.-China trade war back on track is done.

Meanwhile, data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in May, leading traders to ramp up bets of a rate cut at the Fed’s September policy meeting.

The inflation report “eased some fears around persistent inflation acceleration” and accordingly, additional Fed easing was priced in with about 5-6 basis points of incremental easing added to end-2025 and 2026, Morgan Stanley said in its daily commentary.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee likely to be buoyed by Fed cut bets, softer US trade signals

Post-budget press briefing: Govt warns of Rs500bn more revenue steps

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Housing scheme with SBP’s help: Rs5bn set aside for mark-up subsidy

PM Shehbaz departs for UAE

Pakistani energy consortium signs key agreement with ADNOC

Retail sector woes prompt tax on digital platforms: FBR

Digital payments upgradation: SBP to launch ‘PRISM+’

Maximum relief for low & middle-income earners: Aurangzeb

Oil prices ease as market assesses Middle East tension

MoC prepares mechanism for barter trade with Iran

Read more stories