Shehbaz, Abu Dhabi ruler discuss regional and global issues

ABU DHABI: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his official visit to the UAE Thursday.

The meeting underscored the deep-rooted, brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, built on mutual trust, shared values, and a history of close cooperation.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest, and reaffirmed their commitment to further enhancing collaboration in key areas.

The Prime Minister conveyed his sincere gratitude to the leadership of the UAE for its constructive role in helping to defuse tensions between Pakistan and India. He appreciated the UAE’s positive role in promoting peace, dialogue and stability in the region.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral ties and ongoing engagements at all levels. The leaders agreed to maintain close coordination and continue working together to advance shared goals of regional peace and prosperity. The Prime Minister reiterated his earlier invitation to the President of UAE to visit Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi were also present in the meeting.