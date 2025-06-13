AIRLINK 152.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.06%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-13

Pakistan ‘saddened’ by plane crash in Ahmedabad

AFP Published 13 Jun, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Thursday he was “saddened” by a plane crash in neighbouring India, where all 242 people on board an Air India flight are believed killed.

“Condolences over the loss of precious lives in this tragic incident. Our sympathies are with the families of the victims in this hour of grief,” Dar, who also serves as deputy prime minister, said on social media platform X.

Air India’s London-bound flight crashed into a residential area in the city of Ahmedabad immediately after takeoff.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the crash as a “heartbreaking tragedy”. “We extend our condolences to the families of the victims grieving this immense loss,” he wrote on X. India and its arch-rival Pakistan fought a four-day conflict last month in which 70 people were killed, their worst standoff since 1999.

