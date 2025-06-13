2nd phase of livestock card scheme: 300,000 animals to be distributed among farmers

LAHORE: Punjab Livestock & Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani announced on Thursday that the second phase of the livestock card scheme will continue for six months during which 300,000 animals will be distributed among livestock farmers.

The number of animals allocated per farmer has been increased to 20. Applications for this phase were being received from May 15 to June 15. So far, more than 93,000 applications have been submitted, out of which 22,973 have been approved. Data of 21,840 approved applicants has been sent to the urban unit for physical verification which began on June 11.

The minister pointed out that a large number of farmers did not submit their applications through the SMS 9211 system. He instructed the department to immediately send a message to these farmers informing them to apply through the 9211 Link app or by visiting the nearest animal hospital.

He further mentioned that the urban unit will complete the physical verification process within one month, and the first loan installment for this phase will be released from July 15. All animals provided will also be tagged.

Ashiq Kirmani was chairing an important meeting at the livestock department to review the recovery of livestock card loans, the second phase of asset distribution among rural women, the progress of ongoing departmental projects, new initiatives, and the budget proposals for the financial year 2025-26 under the chief minister’s vision. Secretary Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel was also present at the meeting.

The Minister noted that the livestock sector had shown growth during the financial year 2024–25 and appreciated the efforts of divisional directors, especially as the department did not receive any complaints during Eid-ul-Adha, which, he said, reflected their dedication. He directed the divisional directors to speed up the recovery of loans issued under the livestock card scheme and to assign more field officers for this purpose. He stated that farmers who repay their loans within the specified period, between May 15 and June 15, will automatically qualify for the next phase of the livestock card scheme. However, those who fail to repay the loan will not be eligible for any further schemes by the department. To ensure timely recovery, he approved the formation of a committee including deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and officials from the revenue department of the concerned districts. The committee has been tasked with completing the loan recovery process by June 23.

He informed the meeting that 5,500 animals were distributed to rural women in 12 districts of South Punjab under the first phase of the asset distribution scheme. In the second phase, another 5,500 animals will be distributed. Applications for this phase will be accepted from June 20 to July 20. He instructed that both the distribution of animals and the issuance of livestock cards by the bank should take place on the same day to ensure timely support for rural women.

The minister was also briefed on the budget allocations for various projects included in the Annual Development Program 2025-26 which included Herd Transformation project to improve livestock production, an Internship Program for young professionals in the Livestock Department, and the establishment of a Foot and Mouth Disease-Free Zone with vaccination in Bahawalnagar district.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani also announced the launch of the Punjab Livestock Connect (CONNECT) website, which contains data on slaughterhouses, meat exporters, fattening farmers, and livestock card beneficiaries across Punjab. Through this platform, livestock farmers can register complaints, get information about livestock loans and animal diseases, and receive updates on complaint resolutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025