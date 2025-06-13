AIRLINK 152.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.06%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.05%)
CPHL 85.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.89%)
FCCL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.71%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-6.05%)
HUBC 137.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.11%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.2%)
MLCF 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
OGDC 209.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
PAEL 41.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.85%)
PIAHCLA 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.09%)
POWER 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
PPL 168.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-1.75%)
PRL 32.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.69%)
PTC 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
SEARL 90.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-2.78%)
SSGC 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.12%)
SYM 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.33%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
TPLP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
TRG 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.82%)
BR100 13,051 Decreased By -193.6 (-1.46%)
BR30 37,770 Decreased By -701.4 (-1.82%)
KSE100 122,136 Decreased By -1957.3 (-1.58%)
KSE30 36,964 Decreased By -572.2 (-1.52%)
Jun 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-13

KE concludes EPIC 2025

Press Release Published 13 Jun, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: Committed to promoting localisation and innovation in the energy sector, K-Electric (KE) on Wednesday concluded the Grand Finale of the Energy Progress & Innovation Challenge (EPIC) 2025.

After a rigorous screening and pitching process, the top three projects were selected out of 10 and were awarded Rs 1.5 million, Rs 1 million, and Rs 750,000, respectively.

The first prize was awarded to a team from NUST for their innovative tamper-proof PMT-based load shedding solution. The team was led by Abdul Hadi and Syed Abdul Haseeb Ali, while the second position was secured by Government College University Faisalabad’s team led by Dr Abdul Rauf Bhatti and Tallataf Rasheed for their automation of demand forecasting using artificial neural networks. The third place went to NED University’s team comprising of Shariq Shaikh, Sohaibuddin, M. Waleed, Mubashir Ali, for developing an optimised AI model for accurate electricity demand forecasting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KE EPIC 2025

Comments

200 characters

KE concludes EPIC 2025

Selling pressure at PSX as geopolitical tensions flare after Israeli strike on Iran

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Iranian state media confirms killing of Revolutionary Guards chief in Israeli strike

Oil jumps more than 7% as Israel strikes Iran, rattling investors

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt eyes $2bn loan to boost reserves

Tariff cuts to cause Rs200bn revenue loss

Long-term industrial policy on the anvil

Rs3.743bn spent on security of Reko Diq project

Securities’ auction procedures: SBP unveils changes

ECC rejects MTT-WOP over flawed financial assumptions

Read more stories