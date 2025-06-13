KE concludes EPIC 2025

KARACHI: Committed to promoting localisation and innovation in the energy sector, K-Electric (KE) on Wednesday concluded the Grand Finale of the Energy Progress & Innovation Challenge (EPIC) 2025.

After a rigorous screening and pitching process, the top three projects were selected out of 10 and were awarded Rs 1.5 million, Rs 1 million, and Rs 750,000, respectively.

The first prize was awarded to a team from NUST for their innovative tamper-proof PMT-based load shedding solution. The team was led by Abdul Hadi and Syed Abdul Haseeb Ali, while the second position was secured by Government College University Faisalabad’s team led by Dr Abdul Rauf Bhatti and Tallataf Rasheed for their automation of demand forecasting using artificial neural networks. The third place went to NED University’s team comprising of Shariq Shaikh, Sohaibuddin, M. Waleed, Mubashir Ali, for developing an optimised AI model for accurate electricity demand forecasting.

