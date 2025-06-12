SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $167mn to clock in at $11.68bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $167 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.68 billion as of June 6, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.88 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.12 billion.

The central bank did not attribute any reason to the increase in the FX reserves.

“During the week ended on 06-Jun-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 167 million to US$ 11,675.6 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP-held reserves had declined by $7 million on a weekly basis.