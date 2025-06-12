AIRLINK 155.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.47%)
BOP 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
CPHL 88.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.54%)
FCCL 47.36 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.05%)
FFL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.72%)
FLYNG 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-3.3%)
HUBC 138.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.55%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.2%)
KOSM 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.19%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.89%)
OGDC 212.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-1.51%)
PACE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PAEL 43.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.44%)
PIAHCLA 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
POWER 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
PPL 170.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.94%)
PRL 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SEARL 92.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.05%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.9%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.1%)
TRG 64.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.26%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
YOUW 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.46%)
BR100 13,245 Decreased By -78 (-0.59%)
BR30 38,472 Decreased By -452.9 (-1.16%)
KSE100 124,093 Decreased By -259.6 (-0.21%)
KSE30 37,537 Decreased By -95.2 (-0.25%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $167mn to clock in at $11.68bn

BR Web Desk Published June 12, 2025 Updated June 12, 2025 09:04pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $167 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.68 billion as of June 6, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.88 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.12 billion.

The central bank did not attribute any reason to the increase in the FX reserves.

“During the week ended on 06-Jun-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 167 million to US$ 11,675.6 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP-held reserves had declined by $7 million on a weekly basis.

SBP forex reserves foreign exchange reserves SBP data SBP Forex reserves Pakistan forex reserves SBP foreign exchange reserves

Comments

200 characters

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $167mn to clock in at $11.68bn

Late profit-taking wipes out intra-day gains at KSE-100 Index

Rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

Boeing shares fall 5% after Air India’s Dreamliner jet crashes

Pakistan tanners invited to organise leather show in Malaysia

Sindh CM Murad calls pre-budget meeting on June 13

Air India plane crash: reactions from across the world

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on Monday: SBP

Pakistan leaders unite in grief as condolences pour in after deadly Air India crash

Pakistan’s solar boom continues as govt proposes 18% tax

Read more stories