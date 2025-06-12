AIRLINK 155.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.47%)
Jun 12, 2025
Pakistan

Pakistan leaders unite in grief as condolences pour in after deadly Air India crash

BR Web Desk Published June 12, 2025 Updated June 12, 2025 07:19pm

News of a horrific Air India crash near Ahmedabad on Thursday shocked the world, killing over 200 passengers. The flight to London’s Gatwick Airport with 242 people aboard crashed minutes after takeoff, leaving India in mourning.

As rescue teams pulled charred remains from the wreckage in a nearby residential area, an outpouring of grief swept the globe.

Nawaz Sharif, former Pakistani Prime Minister, emphasized shared humanity in his message.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families of the precious lives lost in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. This devastating loss transcends borders and reminds us of our shared humanity. My deepest sympathies to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former Pakistani Foreign Minister, conveyed his sorrow about the incident.

“Saddened to hear a tragic incident occurred earlier today, where an Air India flight with approximately 240 passengers crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad, India. I express my profound condolences to the people of India.”

Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, expressed sorrow over the aviation tragedy: “Saddened at the crash of Air India flight in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Condolences over the loss of precious lives in this tragic incident. Our sympathies are with the families of the victims in this hour of grief.”

Others who wrote condolence messages

Air India Indian plane crash

