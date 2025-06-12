AIRLINK 155.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.47%)
BOP 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
CPHL 88.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.54%)
FCCL 47.36 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.05%)
FFL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.72%)
FLYNG 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-3.3%)
HUBC 138.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.55%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.2%)
KOSM 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.19%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.89%)
OGDC 212.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-1.51%)
PACE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PAEL 43.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.44%)
PIAHCLA 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
POWER 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
PPL 170.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.94%)
PRL 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SEARL 92.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.05%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.9%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.1%)
TRG 64.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.26%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
YOUW 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.46%)
BR100 13,245 Decreased By -78 (-0.59%)
BR30 38,472 Decreased By -452.9 (-1.16%)
KSE100 124,093 Decreased By -259.6 (-0.21%)
KSE30 37,537 Decreased By -95.2 (-0.25%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Air India plane crash: reactions from across the world

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2025 06:19pm
Debris is seen at the site where Air India flight 171 crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. Photo: AFP
Debris is seen at the site where Air India flight 171 crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. Photo: AFP

Many people were killed when an Air India plane bound for London with 242 people on board crashed minutes after taking off from India’s western city of Ahmedabad on Thursday, authorities said.

All 242 people on board Air India plane have died, Indian Express reports

Here’s what world leaders have said so far:

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, on X:

“The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words.”

“In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”

British prime minister Keir Starmer, on X:

“The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating.”

“I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.”

Britain’s King Charles, in a statement on X:

“My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning. Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones.”

Bangladesh chief adviser Muhammad Yunus in a message to Modi:

“We extend our deepest condolences to all the families who lost their dear ones at this tragic incident.”

“We stand in solidarity with the people and Government of India, and offer our full support in any form.”

European Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen, on X:

“My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones grieving this terrible loss.”

“Dear @narendramodi, Europe stands in solidarity with you and the people of India in this moment of sorrow.”

Russian president Vladimir Putin to Modi, in an official Telegram published on Kremlin website:

“Please accept my deep condolences on the tragic consequences of the airliner crash at Ahmedabad airport.”

“Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes of a swift recovery to all those injured in this catastrophe.”

French president Emmanuel Macron, on X:

“We have learned with deep emotion of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. In this time of sorrow, I extend our heartfelt thoughts to the victims’ loved ones and to Prime Minister @NarendraModi.”

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese, on X:

“The news of a passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad is absolutely devastating. In this time of tragedy, Australia’s thoughts are with everyone affected.”

“Our government is receiving regular updates and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.” IRISH PRIME MINISTER MICHEAL MARTIN, ON X: “My thoughts and prayers are with the people of India after the terrible plane crash in Ahmedabad earlier today. Thinking of the families of all those on board, along with the emergency services attending the scene.”

General secretary of British airline pilots’ association Amy Leversidge:

“Pilots around the globe are deeply saddened by this news. Members of the British Airline Pilots’ Association send condolences to all those affected.

“It is vital a full and thorough investigation is now carried out without interference or unhelpful speculation about the contributory factors so that future tragedies can be avoided.”

Plane crash AHMEDABAD Air India Indian plane crash

Comments

200 characters

Air India plane crash: reactions from across the world

Late profit-taking wipes out intra-day gains at KSE-100 Index

Rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

Ministers propose eCommerce tax reforms

Boeing shares fall 5% after Air India’s Dreamliner jet crashes

Sindh CM Murad calls pre-budget meeting on June 13

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on Monday: SBP

Pakistan leaders unite in grief as condolences pour in after deadly Air India crash

Pakistan’s solar boom continues as govt proposes 18% tax

Gold prices per tola gains Rs4,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories