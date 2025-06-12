AIRLINK 155.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.42%)
BOP 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.73%)
FCCL 47.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.55%)
FFL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
FLYNG 57.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-3.33%)
HUBC 138.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.88%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.2%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.37%)
MLCF 83.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
OGDC 211.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.54%)
PACE 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
PPL 170.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.51%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.57%)
PTC 25.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 92.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.31%)
SSGC 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.41%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.31%)
TRG 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
YOUW 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
BR100 13,260 Decreased By -63.2 (-0.47%)
BR30 38,439 Decreased By -485.1 (-1.25%)
KSE100 123,929 Decreased By -423.4 (-0.34%)
KSE30 37,501 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.35%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets OGDC (Oil & Gas Development Company Limited) 211.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.54%

OGDCL finds significant gas reserves in Sindh

BR Web Desk Published 12 Jun, 2025 01:57pm

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), along with its partner Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL), has successfully discovered natural gas and condensate reserves at an exploratory well named Faakir-1, located in Khairpur district, Sindh.

OGDCL, one of Pakistan’s largest E&P companies, disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“We are pleased to announce a gas and condensate discovery from the exploratory well Faakir-1, located within Bitrisim Exploration Licence in Khairpur district, Sindh,” read the notice.

The well is operated by OGDCL, holding a 95% working interest, in joint venture with GHPL, which holds the remaining 5% interest.

“Faakir-1 was spudded on December 31, 2024, as an exploratory well and drilled to a total depth of 4,185 meters in the Sembar Formation. The well was drilled using OGDCL’s in-house expertise in close collaboration with the joint venture partner,” stated OGDCL.

The listed company shared that based on the interpretation of wireline log results, two Drill Stem Tests (DSTs) were carried out in the Lower Goru Formation, targeting the massive sand and basal sand intervals.

“The cumulative test results indicated a production of 6.4 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMSCFD) and 55 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate through a 32/64” choke,“ it shared.

The company was of the view that the said discovery marks a significant breakthrough in the Bitrisim Exploration Licence from Lower Goru Formation, thereby enhancing the commercial prospectivity and extending the life of the licence.

“This discovery is expected to contribute meaningfully toward reducing the energy demand-supply gap through indigenous resources and will also add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of both OGDCL and the country,” it added.

Last year, OGDCL discovered natural gas reserves at Shahu-1 well located in the district of Khairpur, Sindh.

gas reserves OGDCL energy sector GHPL PSX notice E&P sector Pakistan energy sector hydrocarbon reserves PSX listed companies Sindh reserves

Comments

200 characters

OGDCL finds significant gas reserves in Sindh

Air India plane with 242 on board crashes at India’s Ahmedabad airport

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Ministers propose eCommerce tax reforms

Pakistan’s solar boom continues as govt proposes 18% tax

PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE

Govt under fire for salary hike for top parliamentarians while minimum wage remains static

Oil prices ease as market assesses Middle East tension

Pakistani energy consortium signs key agreement with ADNOC

Post-budget press briefing: Govt warns of Rs500bn more revenue steps

Read more stories