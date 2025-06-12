Pakistani who allegedly plotted US attack extradited from Canada

NEW YORK: A Pakistani man was extradited from Canada to the United States on Tuesday to face charges of plotting to carry out an attack on Jews in New York City, the Justice Department said.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, was arrested in Canada in September.

According to a criminal complaint, Khan planned to travel to New York and carry out a mass shooting in support of the Islamic State (IS) at a Jewish centre in Brooklyn on the October 7 anniversary of the deadly 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

“He planned to use automatic weapons to kill as many members of our Jewish community as possible, all in support of IS,” US Attorney Jay Clayton said in a statement.

Khan allegedly revealed his plans in conversations with conspirators who were actually undercover law enforcement officers, the Justice Department said.

He was taken into custody by Canadian authorities in the municipality of Ormstown some 12 miles (19 kilometres) from the US-Canada border. Khan is charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization and attempting to commit acts of terrorism. He could face a maximum of life in prison if convicted.