April FCA: KE seeks Rs4.69/unit negative adjustment

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric has sought negative adjustment of Rs 4.69 per unit to refund Rs 7.173 billion to its consumers under the FCA mechanism for the April 2025.

However, pursuant to determination of Generation Tariff of Power plants of KE for the period post June 2023, KE has submitted the required partial load, open cycle and degradation curves along with Startup Cost for approval and an amount of Rs.16 billion for the period July 2023 to April 2025 is accordingly pending for adjustment.

In addition, BQPS-III and KCCP heat rate adjustment for previous MYT amounting to Rs. 0.6 billion and Rs. 0.2 billion are also pending out of which Authority has set aside Rs.15.2 billion in KE’s FCA decisions for November 2024 to March 2025.

KE has requested the Authority to also consider the remaining adjustment of accumulated actualization of fuel cost so that the recovery can be made from the negative fuel cost variation of March 2025 and April 2025 to ensure consumers are not burdened at a later stage.

In this regard, Nepra is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on June 19, 2025 to consider the proposed adjustment. For deliberation during the hearing, following issues have been framed which are as (i) whether the requested FCA is justified; (ii) whether KE has followed the merit order while giving dispatch to its power plants as well as power purchases from external sources; and (iii) whether the request of KE to consider adjustment of accumulated actualization of fuel cost on account of partial load, open cycle and degradation curves along with startup cost from July to Dec. 2024, from the negative fuel cost variation is justified. All the interested/affected parties are invited to submit written/oral comments or objections as permissible under the law at the hearing.

