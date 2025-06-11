AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
BOP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.61%)
CPHL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.43%)
FCCL 46.87 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.79%)
FFL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.2%)
HUBC 140.04 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.31%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
KEL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.42%)
MLCF 83.01 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.4%)
OGDC 215.31 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (2.37%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.86%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.26%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
PPL 174.37 Increased By ▲ 8.90 (5.38%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.67%)
PTC 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
SEARL 93.88 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TRG 64.39 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.11%)
BR100 13,323 Increased By 243.1 (1.86%)
BR30 38,924 Increased By 966.8 (2.55%)
KSE100 124,353 Increased By 2328.2 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,632 Increased By 729.2 (1.98%)
Sports

ICC releases new T20 rankings: no Pakistani cricketer in top 10

BR Web Desk Published June 11, 2025 Updated June 11, 2025 08:46pm

The Intentional Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released its latest T20 cricket rankings, and once again, no Pakistani player has made it into the top 10 for either batting or bowling.

Australia’s Travis Head remains at the summit of the batting rankings.

India’s Abhishek Sharma holds onto the second spot, while countryman Tilak Varma climbs to third after a solid performance.

Babar, Rizwan slip in ICC T20I rankings; Haris makes significant leap

England’s Phil Salt slips one place to fourth, with Jos Buttler rising to fifth, and Suryakumar Yadav dropping to sixth.

Pakistan’s top batters are Babar Azam, ranked 12th, and Mohammad Rizwan, at 13th.

New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy holds onto the No. 1 bowling position.

England’s Adil Rashid jumps two spots to second, and India’s Varun Chakravarthy remains third.

Pakistan, however, fails to feature in the top ten bowlers.

Haris Rauf and Abbas Afridi both show slight improvement, ranking at 19th and 20th respectively.

India’s Hardik Pandya retains his position at the top of the all-rounder rankings.

Icc ICC T20i rankings Icc t20I rankings for bowlers

