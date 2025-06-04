Babar, Rizwan slip in ICC T20I rankings; Haris makes significant leap

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released the latest T20I player rankings, revealing a significant reshuffle among Pakistani cricketers.

Former captain Babar Azam has dropped three places to 12th, while wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has slipped one spot to 13th.

Notably, no Pakistani player features in the top 10 of the current rankings.

Australia’s Travis Head leads the chart, followed by India’s Abhishek Sharma and England’s Phil Salt in second and third positions, respectively.

Haris moves up, Shaheen slides in ICC T20I bowler’s rankings

Despite the decline of senior players, emerging talent Mohammad Haris has made a remarkable jump of 210 places, securing the 30th spot.

Additionally, Hasan Nawaz has climbed 57 positions to reach 46th place.

Other Pakistani players have also shown progress: Saim Ayub has moved up four spots to 61st, and captain Salman Ali Agha has advanced 42 places to 76th.

The latest rankings highlight the evolving dynamics of Pakistan’s T20I squad, with younger players making significant strides on the international stage.