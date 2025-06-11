Minimum wage to remain unchanged at Rs37,000 in FY26, says Aurangzeb

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday said the government hadn’t increased the minimum wage in the budget for the financial year 2025-26 and it would remain at Rs37,000 per month.

The finance minister didn’t mention about the minimum wage in his budget speech on Tuesday, as he announced Pakistan’s federal budget 2025-26 “for a competitive economy” on Tuesday, targeting a modest 4.2% growth for the coming fiscal year, compared to 2.7% expected in the outgoing FY25.

The budget was announced with a total outlay of Rs17.6 trillion, down 7% or Rs1.3 trillion as compared to the Rs18.9 trillion budgeted outlay of FY25.

Key highlights of Pakistan budget for 2025-26

Last year, the government increased the minimum per month wage to Rs37,000 from previously Rs32,000. However, the government has kept it unchanged this year.

This comes despite a demand from a key ally of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) led government, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to increase the minimum wage to Rs50,000.