PPP urges govt to increase salaries, EOBI pension

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) urged the federal government to increase 50 percent salaries of government employees and 100 percent pension of EOBI (Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution) in the coming budget-2025-26.

Addressing at a news conference on Tuesday, PPP senior leader and Central In-charge Labour Chaundry Manzoor Ahmad said that according to a World Bank survey, 44 percent of Pakistan’s population are living under poverty line.

He urged the government to minimum increase 50 percent in the salaries of government employees and 100 percent increase in the EOBI pension. He said that the government should fix Rs 50,000 wage of a labourer and an industrial worker.

Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed said that he had informed President Asif Ali Zardari about the problems and demands of workers and government employees during a meeting last week, to which, President Zardari had said that the development of society is not possible without providing relief to the workers.

He said that the PPP has always taken steps to raise the standard of living of the workers and employed class.

He demanded that the government should withdraw all measures taken in name of pension reforms.

He said that workers’ welfare and EOBI funds in Punjab should not be used in any other provincial project, as only workers and their families have the right to these funds.

The PPP leader said that the government should clearly announce that it will not privatise or outsource PIA, Civil Aviation, WAPDA, OGDCL, other national institutions and provincial schools, colleges, hospitals and local government institutions of Punjab. He said that the government should withdraw the decision to close Utility Stores and PWD.

PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed announced that the office bearers and workers of the People’s Labour Bureau and Trade Unions will participate in the protest demonstration of government employees in front of the Parliament House on Tuesday (today) at 2 pm.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025