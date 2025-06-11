Gold price per tola gain Rs600 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Wednesday in line with their surge in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs352,900 after it gained Rs600 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs302,554 after it gained Rs514, according to the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs352,300 after a decline of Rs6,100 during the day.

The international rate of gold also surged on Wednesday. The rate was at $3,345 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $6, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs3,745.