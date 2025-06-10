AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola fall Rs6,100 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 10 Jun, 2025 05:16pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Tuesday in line with their fall in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs352,300 after a decline of Rs6,100 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs302,040 after it fell Rs5,230, according to the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On June 5, gold price per tola reached Rs358,400 after a surge of Rs4,300 during the day.

The bullion market was closed on from June 6 till June 9 due to Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

The international rate of gold also decreased on Tuesday. The rate was at $3,339 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $61, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs3,745.

Gold Pakistan Gold Rates gold rates gold prices in Pakistan gold rates in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola fall Rs6,100 in Pakistan

Aurangzeb to present federal budget 2025-26 today

Expected 5%–20% FED on packaged foods alarms industry

KSE-100 rises nearly 400 points amid budget buzz

Brain drain: Pakistan lost 727,381 workers to overseas employment in 2024

Budget 2025-26: Awam Pakistan urges govt to provide relief to Balochistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7% in Pakistan

Pakistan likely to hike defence spending but slash overall budget in 2025-26

Over 200,000 returned to Afghanistan in past nine weeks: interior ministry

Read more stories