Gold price per tola fall Rs6,100 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Tuesday in line with their fall in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs352,300 after a decline of Rs6,100 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs302,040 after it fell Rs5,230, according to the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On June 5, gold price per tola reached Rs358,400 after a surge of Rs4,300 during the day.

The bullion market was closed on from June 6 till June 9 due to Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

The international rate of gold also decreased on Tuesday. The rate was at $3,339 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $61, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs3,745.