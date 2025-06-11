AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-11

Malaysian palm oil range-bound ahead of MPOB data, export estimates

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2025 06:04am

JAKARTA/ KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures traded in a tight range on Tuesday, as traders awaited cargo surveyors’ export estimates and the Malaysia Palm Oil Board’s (MPOB) supply and demand data for further cues.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 19 ringgit, or 0.48%, to 3,906 ringgit ($922.75) a metric ton by the midday break.

The contract was traded between 3,900 ringgit and 3,947 ringgit per ton. “Market remained rangebound with some profit taking ahead of MPOB data,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said. Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of May rose to 1.99 million tons in a third consecutive month increase despite surging exports, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed during the midday break. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.13%, while its palm oil contract lost 0.17%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.8%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Cargo surveyors are expected to release Malaysian palm oil export estimates for May 1-10 later in the day. Oil prices edged up as market participants waited for the outcome of US-China talks that could pave the way for easing trade tensions and improve fuel demand. Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.09% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil remains neutral in a widened range of 3,889 ringgit to 3,961 ringgit per metric ton, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Oil Palm palm oil rates Palm oil price

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil range-bound ahead of MPOB data, export estimates

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

Govt offers tax relief, cuts rates for salaried class

Over Rs623bn new taxes unveiled

Privatisation: Rs86.5bn target set

Banks to act as WHT agents: ‘Digital levy’ introduced

Withdrawal of 3pc FED on property transfer proposed

Massive tariff overhaul unveiled

Exceeding Rs10m annually: Flat 5pc tax on pension income proposed

Four dozens power projects to get Rs92bn

Read more stories