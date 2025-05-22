AIRLINK 164.45 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (2.44%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
CPHL 87.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.58%)
FCCL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.4%)
FFL 15.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 51.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-2.58%)
HUBC 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.52%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.53%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
MLCF 76.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
OGDC 213.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.21%)
PACE 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PAEL 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
POWER 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
PPL 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.83%)
PRL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.38%)
SEARL 86.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.14%)
SSGC 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.22%)
SYM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TELE 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TPLP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
TRG 63.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
WAVESAPP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.64%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,880 Increased By 10.2 (0.08%)
BR30 38,162 Decreased By -35 (-0.09%)
KSE100 120,062 Increased By 130.8 (0.11%)
KSE30 36,603 Increased By 5.9 (0.02%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Trump says US doing ‘big deals’ with Pakistan, India

  • US president says he helped de-escalate tensions between Pakistan, India through trade
BR Web Desk Published May 22, 2025 Updated May 22, 2025 12:34pm

US President Donald Trump, while reiterating that he helped to de-escalate tensions between Pakistan and India, said that the United States is doing “big deals” with the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Speaking at a press conference alongside South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, Trump said, “If you take a look at what we just did with Pakistan and India, we settled that whole thing, and I think I settled it through trade.”

“We’re doing a big deal with India. We’re doing a big deal with Pakistan.”

The US is Pakistan’s largest export market with over $5 billion in annual exports as of 2024, while Pakistan’s imports from the US are about $2.1 billion.

Trump praises ‘brilliant’ Pakistanis, says Islamabad ‘would love to trade with US’

In April, Trump ignited a potentially ruinous trade war as he slapped sweeping tariffs on imports worldwide and harsh additional levies on key trading partners. Pakistan was hit by a 29% reciprocal tariff, which was put on hold until July.

Last month, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told Bloomberg in an interview that Pakistan wants to buy more goods from the United States and remove non-tariff barriers to escape Trump’s high tariffs.

Meanwhile, commenting on the recent tensions between Pakistan and India, Trump said, “Somebody had to be the last one to shoot. The shooting was getting worse and worse, deeper into the countries.

“We spoke to them, and I think you know we got it settled, and then two days later, something happens, and they say it’s Trump’s fault.”

Trump tariffs to ‘weigh on’ Pakistan’s economy, says IMF

Ties between Pakistan and India nosedived after a deadly attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) last month that New Delhi said was backed by Islamabad.

Pakistan denied involvement, but intense fighting broke out when India struck what it said were “terrorist camps” in Pakistan. They agreed on a ceasefire, which has largely held.

Donald Trump US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs Pakistan India tensions Indo Pak tensions US President Donald Trump’s tariffs Donald Trump’s trade policies Pakistan India conflict

Comments

200 characters

Trump says US doing ‘big deals’ with Pakistan, India

Low-cost housing projects in Pakistan: PM takes step to fuel growth

Bullish momentum lifts KSE-100 above 120,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

PSDP budget proposals against indicative ceiling reviewed

Honda Atlas Cars’ posts Rs2.7bn profit in 2025

IK, Bushra: hearing of Toshakhana-II case adjourned till 26th

Pakistan has $2.5bn surplus in trade with US: Aurangzeb

FBR endorses viewpoint of Senate panel: Undue taxation relocating businesses to Dubai

Two Israeli embassy staffers killed in Washington shooting, suspect held

Read more stories