AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain as investors eye US-China talks

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2025 06:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in global equities as investors looked for progress in U.S.-China trade talks that could ease tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Tuesday trade talks with China were going well as the two sides met for a second day in London, seeking a breakthrough on export controls that have threatened a fresh rupture between the superpowers.

World stocks, as reflected by the MSCI All-Country World index, traded near record highs, while the dollar steadied against a range of currencies.

Dubai’s main share index rose 0.1%, helped by a 1.8% rise in top lender Emirates NBD.

The bourse’s gains were limited after the benchmark index hit its highest since 2008 on Monday. However, underlying momentum remains intact, suggesting the potential for further advances in the coming sessions, said Osama Al Saifi, Managing Director for MENA at Traze.

“Although many sectors were in negative territory today, solid market fundamentals point towards continuous gains.”

Most Gulf markets rise, Dubai’s main index hits over 17-year high

Abu Dhabi, the main index finished 0.5% higher.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - climbed as investors awaited the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks and as Saudi Arabia’s crude supply to China is set to dip slightly.

The Qatari index advanced 1.3%, led by a 1.4% gain in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index closed 0.7% higher, with Talaat Moustafa Group Holding rising 2.5%.

The Saudi and Bahrain bourses remained closed due to a public holiday.

-------------------------------------
 Abu Dhabi     up 0.5% to 9,796
 Dubai         added 0.1% to 5,599
 QATAR         rose 1.3% to 10,697
 EGYPT         gained 0.7% to 32,904
 OMAN          was up 0.1% to 4,582
 KUWAIT        added 0.8% to 8,925
-------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets gain as investors eye US-China talks

Budget 2025-26: Pakistan targets 4.2% growth as Aurangzeb presents proposals ‘for a competitive economy’

Expected 5%–20% FED on packaged foods alarms industry

KSE-100 rises nearly 400 points amid budget buzz

Brain drain: Pakistan lost 727,381 workers to overseas employment in 2024

Budget 2025–26: PSDP set at Rs1 trillion with focus on infrastructure, social development

Gold price per tola fall Rs6,100 in Pakistan

India disrupting Indus Water flows: Musadik Malik

Budget 2025-26: Awam Pakistan urges govt to provide relief to Balochistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7% in Pakistan

Read more stories