AIRLINK 155.90 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.98%)
BOP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.71%)
CNERGY 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
CPHL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
FCCL 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.07%)
FFL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.46%)
FLYNG 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.02%)
HUBC 139.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.43%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
MLCF 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.73%)
OGDC 212.27 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (1.49%)
PACE 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
PAEL 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.24%)
PIBTL 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.39 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (1.85%)
PRL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.81%)
PTC 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
SEARL 89.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
SSGC 38.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.37%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TRG 61.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.02%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 13,078 Increased By 146.4 (1.13%)
BR30 38,055 Increased By 339.3 (0.9%)
KSE100 121,799 Increased By 1348 (1.12%)
KSE30 36,984 Increased By 399.9 (1.09%)
Jun 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets rise, Dubai’s main index hits over 17-year high

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2025 08:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most Gulf share indexes ended higher on Wednesday, tracking steady oil prices as a hit to Canadian supply from wildfires offset a hit from ongoing OPEC+ output increases.

Dubai’s main share index hit its highest levels since 2008 and settled 0.25% higher, with real estate financier Amlak Finance the top gainer on the index with a 14.6% rise.

The index has been recording gains each year since 2021. It rose 27% last year and is up 7% so far this year.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index followed the trend, closing 0.45% higher. The index recorded a second consecutive session of gains.

Oil prices - a catalyst for stock markets in the Gulf – held steady, with Brent crude futures rising 0.1% to $65.59 a barrel by 1203 GMT.

The OPEC+ group recently decided to increase output by 411,000 barrels per day, a similar increase from the prior two months. Meanwhile, Canada’s wildfires have reduced production by 344,000 bpd, according to Reuters calculations.

A possible call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping also dominated market sentiment, with investors continuing to focus on the pace of trade negotiations.

Gulf stocks mixed as new tariffs take effect, oil prices retreat

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index settled 1.59% higher, with Arabian Pipes Company jumping 35.15%. The welded steel pipes manufacturer approved an increase of its share capital to 200 million SAR ($53.32 million) at an extraordinary meeting last day.

JP Morgan also said on Tuesday that the kingdom is expected to issue $12.6 billion in bonds until year-end. Companies in Saudi Arabia have been tapping debt markets, with state oil giant Aramco raising $5 billion in bonds last week.

Aramco settled flat on Wednesday.

Qatar’s benchmark stock index finished 0.56% lower, with Commercial Bank falling 2.45%.

Data from Qatar’s finance ministry showed that the country recorded a budget deficit of 0.5 billion Qatari riyals ($137.32 million) in the first quarter of 2025 and total revenue of 49.9 billion Qatari riyals, down 7.5% from the same period last year.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was up 1%, with automotive company GB Corp rising 7.29%. The index recorded a second consecutive session of gains.

Wednesday also marks the deadline for countries to submit their best proposals for trade deals with the United States to avoid Trump’s hefty tariffs.

All Gulf stock markets will be closed on Thursday as the countries will be observing the Day of Arafat.

-----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     up 1.59% to 11,004.5
 ABU DHABI        up 0.45% to 9,735
 DUBAI            up 0.25% to 5,535.9
 QATAR            down 0.56% to 10,558.3
 EGYPT            up 1% to 32,677.9
 BAHRAIN          up 0.1% to 1,923.1
 OMAN             up 0.56% to 4,578.8
 KUWAIT           up 0.42% to 8,854.23
-----------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets rise, Dubai’s main index hits over 17-year high

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan-US relations entering ‘new era’

Pakistan open, ‘not desperate’ for talks with India, says foreign minister

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

After Pakistan downed Indian jets, Indonesia weighs purchase of China’s J-10s

Iran’s Khamenei dismisses US nuclear proposal, vows to keep enriching uranium

Govt vows full support for pharma sector, announces export issues desk

14 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

Govt to ‘save millions’ as 155 railway stations in Pakistan go solar

CCP approves foreign acquisition in advertising and media firms

Race intensifies: Cherat Cement, Shirazi Investments move to acquire majority stake in ACPL

Read more stories