Drugs ban gives Rabada extra motivation for WTC final, says Bavuma

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2025 05:36pm
LONDON: South Africa are backing fast bowler Kagiso Rabada to bring extra motivation to the World Test Championship final against Australia after serving a one-month drugs ban.

Rabada tested positive for cocaine in January, which was only revealed in April, and served a one-month ban while competing in the Indian Premier League.

It has been an embarrassing episode for the 30-year-old Rabada, second in the world Test bowling rankings, but his captain Temba Bavuma said he expected it would fire him up for the game at Lord’s starting on Wednesday.

“It’s definitely a motivation. It’s been a couple of weeks now that everything has unfolded,” Bavuma told a press conference on Tuesday.

“He had a conversation with the team and put himself on the spot for further questioning from any of the players. As far as we are concerned, that’s kind of behind us, we really come here with the focus of what we need to do.

Rabada tested positive for cocaine, says South African testing agency

“And I think he’s in the best shape that he’s ever been. Playing against the Australians as well, that’ll be extra motivation for him. I think he’s in a very good space.”

Rabada will lead the attack along with Marco Jansen, with Lungi Ngidi as first change after he was preferred in the team to veteran seamer Dane Paterson, who had been in contention for a place because of his experience on English wickets.

“It’s probably one of the tougher decisions that we’ve have to make. It was more from a tactical point of view; probably a little bit more pace coming from Lungi,” Bavuma said.

South Africa have also promoted all-rounder Wiaan Mulder up to number three in the batting order.

“He’s quite young, obviously, in that position. But having seen the way he’s kind of grown in the last two years within the red-ball game, it’s about giving him a lot more confidence, backing him, and just allowing him to do what he does best,” Bavuma said.

South Africa are competing in the final for the first time while Australia are defending champions.

South Africa team: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi,

Kagiso Rabada Temba Bavuma World Test Championship

