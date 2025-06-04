AIRLINK 155.90 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.98%)
BOP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.71%)
CNERGY 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
CPHL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
FCCL 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.07%)
FFL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.46%)
FLYNG 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.02%)
HUBC 139.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.43%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
MLCF 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.73%)
OGDC 212.27 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (1.49%)
PACE 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
PAEL 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.24%)
PIBTL 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.39 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (1.85%)
PRL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.81%)
PTC 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
SEARL 89.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
SSGC 38.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.37%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TRG 61.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.02%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 13,078 Increased By 146.4 (1.13%)
BR30 38,055 Increased By 339.3 (0.9%)
KSE100 121,799 Increased By 1348 (1.12%)
KSE30 36,984 Increased By 399.9 (1.09%)
Jun 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rabada tested positive for cocaine, says South African testing agency

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2025 04:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Rabada’s month suspension after he failed a drug test was because the fast bowler tested positive for cocaine, the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport has said.

Rabada, who was with the Gujarat Titans when he returned home from the Indian Premier League in April, admitted failing a drug test and apologised for his actions.

The 30-year-old, ranked number two in the Test bowler rankings, said he had returned an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug.

‘Life moves on’ Rabada looks ahead to World Test Championship final after drug ban

Rabada had been tested in January when he was playing in the SA20 for MI Cape Town and SAIDS said in a report published this week that it detected the presence of Benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

Rabada returned from his suspension to play two matches for Gujarat, who finished third in the standings.

He is due to spearhead South Africa’s bowling attack in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s when they face Australia from June 11-15.

South Africa Kagiso Rabada Indian Premier League

Comments

200 characters

Rabada tested positive for cocaine, says South African testing agency

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan-US relations entering ‘new era’

Pakistan open, ‘not desperate’ for talks with India, says foreign minister

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

After Pakistan downed Indian jets, Indonesia weighs purchase of China’s J-10s

Iran’s Khamenei dismisses US nuclear proposal, vows to keep enriching uranium

Govt vows full support for pharma sector, announces export issues desk

14 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

Govt to ‘save millions’ as 155 railway stations in Pakistan go solar

CCP approves foreign acquisition in advertising and media firms

Race intensifies: Cherat Cement, Shirazi Investments move to acquire majority stake in ACPL

Read more stories